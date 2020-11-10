Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Reviewing the progress of projects under the first phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to expedite the work and to complete them by January 2021.

He stressed the need to maintain quality of the work taken up under the program.

As part of the first phase, over 15,715 educational institutions have been taken up by the government for a complete facelift.

The Chief Minister also stressed on ensuring that a proper mechanism is put in place to monitor the maintenance of each of these newly-built schools.

He asked officials to initiate the phase of the program by February 2021. There are about 16,345 schools under phase 2.

The scheme aims to transform the state-run schools into vibrant and competitive institutions with all the basic infrastructure facilities, focusing mainly on 10 components which include facilities like drinking water supply, adequate furniture to students and staff, carrying out major and minor repairs, installation of green chalkboards in every classroom and setting up of English labs to name a few.

Reddy also reviewed the meal plan for the hostels and residential schools under Jagananna Gorumudda.

As a pilot project, 80 pre-metric hostels and 22 post metric hostels were taken up in West Godavari district by the social welfare department.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up a subcommittee comprising of concerned HODs and Secretaries of Welfare Hostel/Residential Schools Societies and come up with a tentative revised menu. (ANI)

