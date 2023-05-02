Vijayawada, May 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in both the commencement and culmination of a six-day long yagna (rituals) starting May 12 for the welfare and prosperity of the state, Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana said on Tuesday.

The minister said the first day of yagna will start on May 12 under the CM's supervision at 9 am and the rituals will culminate on May 17 again under his leadership with 'Maha Purnahuti' (offerings of grains into the holy fire).

"We consider these (ongoing) rains as a good omen from the rain God who sent these showers to cleanse the yagna venue," said Satyanarayana, in an official release, after a visit to the venue at the Municipal Stadium in the city.

In the run-up to the rituals, the minister said oxen will plough the yagnashala (yagna venue) at 7.14 am 'brahma muhurtham' (holy auspicious hour) on the morning of May 17 according to the scriptures, sprinkle nine varieties of grains and build 108 gundaalu (yagna fireplaces).

The state government has planned the yagna for the prosperity, welfare and all-round development of the state, which will feature four tents, witnessing the participation of more than 520 priests.

Besides the yagna, several other spiritual programmes will also be held, including sermons from renowned spiritual speakers Chaganti Koteshwara Rao and Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma among others.

