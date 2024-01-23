Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday attacked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state over its developmental claims.

Sharmila travelled by a state road transport bus from Palasa to Ichhapuram town in the district as a step to reach out to people and learn about their issues. Party leaders Manickam Tagore, Rudraraju Gidugu and N Raghuveera Reddy accompanied her.

Sharmila said people, the media and opposition parties were keen to see where development has taken place in the YSRC Party government led by her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"We eagerly await to see where development has taken place in the state. Shall I decide the time and place, or will you decide? Whatever it is, I'm ready to come and see where the development has taken place in the state," she said.

She also responded to purported reservations of YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy about her addressing her brother as "Jagan Reddy", a term used by his other political rivals in the state.

"What's wrong in addressing Jagan Reddy? If there is any problem, I will address him as Jagan anna garu," she said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress posted a video of Sharmila interacting with a woman during her bus journey and said that she listened to the difficulties faced by a young woman from a remote village.

"Smt.@realyssharmila garu listens to the difficulties faced by a young woman from a remote village in Srikakulam. From poor healthcare services to inflation, the government has failed to live up to people's aspirations," Andhra Pradesh Congress unit posted on X.

YS Sharmila joined the Congress earlier this month. She also merged her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress. She was later appointed the party chief in Andhra Pradesh which will face assembly polls along with Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

