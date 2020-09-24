Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his Karnataka counterpart BS Yadyurappa visited Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of the state for darshan, on Thursday morning.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subbareddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and additional executive officer (EO) Dharma Reddy welcomed the Chief Ministers while adhering to temple rituals and honours at the main entrance of Lord Balaji temple.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy went for Darshan without signing the declaration. After Darshan, Vedic scholars blessed both the Chief Ministers with Vedic chants. (ANI)

