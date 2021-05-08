Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on Friday accused Telgu Desham Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in false propaganda about the presence of N440K variant strain in Kurnool and said that Naidu is a 'virus named CBN 420' which is destroying the state.

He accused Naidu of creating panic among the people by spreading lies.

"Naidu is making false propaganda that there is N440K variant strain in Kurnool. But in fact, there is a virus named CBN 420 is born at Naravaripalle. Chandrababu has become crazy and making malicious propaganda," the minister said.

Rao added that the government will file cases on people who are spreading false propaganda.

Rao said, "YSRCP government is taking efficient measures to contain the spread of COVID in the state. Andhra Pradesh has administered 6 lakh vaccines in a single day. Chief Minister YS Jagan has written two letters to the Centre asking for vaccines but Chandrababu Naidu cannot see the truth."

The Andhra Pradesh Minister, while addressing the media said, "The state government is ready to vaccinate 10 lakh people today. We are ready to pay Rs 1600 crores for the vaccine. Chandrababu Naidu is sitting at Hyderabad, speaking on zoom calls and is making venomous propaganda against the state government."

According to official data, there are 1,86,695 active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

