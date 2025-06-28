Amaravati, Jun 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated that it requires 2,536 buses at a cost of Rs 996 crore to implement free bus rides for women, as they are expected to take 89 crore rides a year.

According to official calculations, 2.6 crore women out of a total Andhra Pradesh population of 5.2 crore are expected to avail 89 crore rides annually.

"Officials estimated that 2,536 more buses are needed for the new scheme (free bus ride). It is believed to cost Rs 996 crore," said an official release on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the forthcoming scheme today at his camp office in Undavalli with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials and others.

Free bus rides scheme for women is expected to be implemented from August 15.

"Factoring in the rise in occupancy with the implementation of the scheme, the number of buses should be increased by buying new buses and also taking them on rent if needed," said the release, quoting the CM.

Free bus rides for women is part of the 'Super Six' set of welfare schemes promised by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 general elections, which the TDP-led NDA government did not fulfil in the first of its five-year tenure.

While commemorating the completion of his first year in office on June 12, the CM promised that it will be implemented from Independence Day on August 15.

Further, Naidu said all new buses to be introduced by APSRTC should be air-conditioned electric vehicles.

Likewise, he also directed officials to explore the possibility of converting the existing fleet into an electric one, and also mandated GPS tracking for all buses.

Despite financial difficulties, the CM noted that it is important to fulfil the promises made to people, and directed APSRTC to enhance its revenue streams.

