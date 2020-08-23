Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a man named Nadimpally Vinod Raju for allegedly committing multiple thefts in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam.

The police claimed to have recovered stolen items worth nearly Rs 3 lakh from Raju.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Govt Teacher From Udhampur to Be Conferred With National Award for Teachers 2020 by Ministry of Education: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 23, 2020.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Suresh Babu said, "Stolen items worth Rs 2,91,000 have been recovered from the possession of Nadimpally Vinod Raju."

The list of stolen items which were recovered includes silverware and electronics such as personal computers and digital cameras.

Also Read | Badal Patralekh, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)