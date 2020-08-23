Ranchi, August 23: Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Patralekh said that he got himself checked for COVID-19 and the reports came out to be positive. The Minister requested people who have have come in contact with him to get tested for the infection.

The Minister tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates saying, "I got tested for coronavirus on Saturday, the report of which has come late at night and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get their tests done. You are requested to stay safe at home". COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 3 Million-Mark; Over 2.2 Million People Recovered.

Here's the tweet by Badal Patralekh:

सभी राज्यवासियों को जोहार, मैंने कल अपना कोरोना जांच कराया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट देर रात्रि पॉजिटिव आई हैं।विगत कुछ दिनों में जो भी लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं उनसे विनम्र अनुरोध है कि अपनी जांच करा लें। आप सभी से अनुरोध हैं घर पर रहे सुरक्षित रहें। — Badal (बादल) (@Badal_Patralekh) August 23, 2020

On August 18, Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta said that he had been diagnosed with COVID- 19. According to reports, Gupta was present in the state cabinet meeting that was held on Tuesday and was seated along with Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh. Gupta said that he got tested for COVID-19 during the day and the report came in as positive. "In the last few days, all those who have come in contact with me are requested to get your COVID-19 test done," he said in a tweet.

Gupta had some symptoms of COVID-19 but still he attended the meeting and this is likely to force the entire cabinet, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to go on quarantine.

In Jharkhand, the COVID-19 tally shot up to 29,103 on Saturday as 907 more people tested positive for the infection. With 13 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 310, a health bulletin said.

