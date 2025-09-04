Alluri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A team of agricultural scientists and coffee board officials visited coffee orchards in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, after reports of berry borer disease affecting the plants.

Berry borer disease refers to damage caused by the coffee berry borer, a beetle that bores into coffee berries and feeds on the beans. It is considered the most serious pest of coffee worldwide, causing significant crop loss and affecting bean quality. The most recognisable symptom is a small pinhole at the navel of the berry.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Chennai Civic Body Ramps Up Pond Restoration, Rainwater Harvesting Parks Ahead of Northeast Monsoon.

Management involves cultural practices such as timely harvesting and gleaning, utilising natural enemies, and occasionally applying insecticides at specific times to control the beetle population.

Dr. Chalapathi Rao, Chief Principal Scientist (Entomology) and Public Relations Officer at YSR Horticulture University, Venkataramannagudem, West Godavari district, inspected the plantations along with doctors and officials as per the directions of the University Vice-Chancellor and the Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | J&K Weather Update and Forecast: Flood Wreaks Havoc in Jammu, Weather Likely To Improve Today.

After field inspections, Dr. Rao confirmed that berry borer infestation was present on a minor scale, particularly in two to three patches of gardens, and not widespread. "We have already initiated measures to control the spread of the disease," Dr. Rao said to ANI.

Moreover, S. Ramesh, Senior Liaison Officer at Coffee Board of India, stated that a few days earlier, their team had identified signs of berry borer disease in certain estates and immediately alerted higher authorities and research institutes.

"During our recent visit to Araku Valley and the surrounding villages, we found severe infestation in one estate. Based on scientific advice, we have already harvested the crop, and further surveys are being conducted," the Senior Liaison Officer said to ANI.

The coordinated efforts of the YSR Horticulture University and the Coffee Board aim to contain the disease and protect the livelihoods of coffee farmers in the Araku region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)