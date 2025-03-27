Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Days after the Tirupati temple administration requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to declare Tirumala shrine a 'No-Fly' zone, a flight was seen operating over the temple on Thursday morning, sparking anger among devotees.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure that flights do not pass over the temple, citing Agama Shastra guidelines.

Earlier on March 1, TTD Chairman BR Naidu wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu requesting that the Tirumala shrine be declared a "no-fly zone."

In the letter to the Minister, TTD Chairman BR Naidu emphasized the temple's sanctity, security concerns, and devotees' sentiments. He pointed out that low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and other aerial activities over Tirumala disturb the sacred atmosphere surrounding the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

The trust argued that declaring Tirumala a No-Fly Zone is a crucial step toward preserving the sacred shrine's sanctity and cultural and spiritual heritage.

The TTD chairman urged the Union Minister to take immediate action on the matter.

Replying to this plea, Union minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had said that authorities are in discussions with air traffic controllers to explore alternate flight routes.

"We are trying to talk with the Navigation and Air Traffic Control so that flights can take some alternate paths," Naidu said while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

"There have been a lot of requests from religious sites and important sites (for a no-fly zone), so we are trying to see what can be done best," he added.

The Minister clarified that there is no provision for declaring an area as a 'No-Fly' zone. (ANI)

