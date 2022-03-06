Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been creating awareness with the help of school students and promoting the use of cloth bags, urging people to refrain from using plastic bags.

A large number of students from GVMC as well as other schools from the city are preparing cloth bags using waste clothes with the help of their parents. The GVMC has asked students to prepare cloth bags either by using unused clothes, bed sheets, pillow covers, and T-shirts.

Since the last week, a large number of children from many schools have been participating in the challenge and are posting their videos online, tagging them to the GVMC's social media accounts.

Speaking to ANI, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmi Shah said that the mission aims to create awareness among the public and traders. "We have already sent notices to supermarkets and malls to refrain from using plastic bags. Alternatives such as cloth bags, jute bags, and bio-degradable bags are being promoted to replace single-use plastic," Shah said.

With already 3,500 students from 75 schools being involved in stitching and designing cloth bags incorporating old clothes and unused material, the Municipal Commissioner added that the corporation intends to reach out to a larger section of people and make the campaign more intense.

"We need to start creating awareness over the plastic ban, its harmful side and its alternatives right from the school age. There are around 25,000 school students in the city. If we could involve children in such a fight against plastic, their parents may also get involved. So, these ideas may spread to around 25,000 families," said GVMC Commissioner.

Nandini, 9th standard student in Nehru Municipal High School said "plastic is harmful to the environment, it releases toxic material into the atmosphere. It is not easily degradable, so it better if we replace plastic bags with cloths bags which is made by school students."

Pushpa Latha, Art and craft teacher in Nehru Municipal High School said the students are participating in this initiative with great zeal.

"They are re-suing the clothes and creating new things. They are not only giving messages to their family to use these bags but inspiring others to avoid plastic," Latha said.

She further said that plastics are not only harmful to the environment but also to animals and therefore she urged the people of the city to use cloth bags and refrain from using plastic bags. (ANI)

