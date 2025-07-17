Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] July 17 (ANI): In a shocking incident in Madhya Nayanapalli village of Pakala mandal, a man named Giri allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters and then attempted to take his own life.

According to police reports, Giri and his wife, Hemalatha, had two daughters. In a heinous act, Giri reportedly pushed his wife and daughters into a well.

A family member stated that he received a call informing him that Giri had thrown his wife and children into a well. When locals rushed to the spot, they found that Giri had tried to slit his own throat in an apparent suicide attempt.

The bodies of Hemalatha and the younger daughter were recovered from the well. A search operation is underway to locate the elder daughter.

Pakala Inspector Sudharshan Prasad confirmed that Giri killed his wife and daughters by pushing them into a well.

He said, "Giri, who is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is out of danger. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing." (ANI)

