Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Joint Collector KS Vishwanathan on Friday said that the district should prepare a comprehensive voter list without errors and take care to remove duplicate votes as part of the process of editing the voter list.

The Joint Collector suggested that if the address changes or the person migrates, they need to know their details to take further action.

On Friday evening, an awareness meeting was held at VMRDA Balanam with the EROs, AEROs, BILVOs and Super Viziers of the Assembly Constituency on the draft list of Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency voters. According to the polling station, they inquired about the details and asked about many issues.

On this occasion, it was reviewed how many junk and zero door number votes were identified, how many voters were there, how many cases were examined, how many were corrected, how many people took Form-8 by door number, how many more were to be taken and so on, a release stated.

They inquired about the cases of more than ten voters in the same house, the number of cases of people over 100 years old, how many have been examined, the number to be examined, etc.Rules to be followed in the revision of the voter list, and deletion of duplicate votes have been explained. Everyone said that the Election Commission rules should be followed with utmost care in formulating the list, it added.

The JC called upon all to work hard to publish the final voter list with utmost transparency without even the slightest error.

DRO K Mohan Kumar, Special Deputy Tehsildar Lakshmareddy, Tehsildars, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Super Viziers, election staff and others participated in the meeting. (ANI)

