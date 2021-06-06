Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): With 8,976 new cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,58,339 on Sunday, according to the state health department.

As many as 90 people succumbed to the virus in the state, taking the toll to 11,466.

The active cases in state stand at 1,23,426.

The total number of recoveries has reached 16,23,447 as the state witnessed 13,568 new recoveries.

As many as 83,690 samples are tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

In past 24 hours, Chittoor district has reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, followed by West Godavari (9), Prakasam district (7), Kadapa district (2).

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated a 500-bed temporary COVID hospital at Arjas Steels in Tadipatri of Anantapur district on via video conferencing.

The hospital is provided with an oxygen facility at every patient bed, one nursing station for every 30 beds, 200 nurses and more than 50 doctors totaling to 350 medical staff. (ANI)

