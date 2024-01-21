Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police seized Rs 2.7 crore from two persons in a car at a toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, police said on Sunday.

"Anakapalli district police seized Rs 2,07,80,000 from a car at the Nakkapalli toll plaza on the national highway," police said.

As per the information received on the night of January 20, 2024, at about 20.00 hours, SI Nakkapalli police station personnel conducted a search operation, police said.

After stopping the car, the police found that two people were inside, and there were Rs 2,07,50,000 (two crore seven lakhs) in cash in five bags, an official said.

When asked where the money came from, the accused did not give any answers. The money was recognised as unclaimed property and the money and the car were seized, the police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

