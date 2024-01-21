Mumbai, January 21: In a sombre turn of events during the Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday, two participants lost their lives on Marine Drive. According to the Mumbai Police, a 75-year-old participant, Rajendra Chandmal Bora, suffered a fatal heart attack while running the full 42-kilometre marathon. Bora collapsed suddenly on Marine Drive, prompting bystanders to rush him to Bombay Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, attributing his demise to a heart attack.

Simultaneously, another tragedy unfolded as a 46-year-old participant, identified as Suvardeep Banerjee, lost his life during the marathon, the police official said. Banerjee, who had been partaking in the full marathon from Worli, collapsed, leading the police to swiftly transport him to Nair Hospital. Doctors at Nair Hospital declared him dead upon examination, and the exact cause of his demise remains under investigation. Sudden Death During TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Runner Dies of Cardiac Arrest At Marine Drive

Mumbai Police have registered cases under ADR and initiated a thorough investigation into both incidents at Azad Maidan. Meanwhile, the Tata Mumbai Marathon saw several records broken with Ethiopian runners dominating the event here in Mumbai on Sunday. Defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu won the men's while, Aberash Minsewo won the women's race.

The event was flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: College Student Collapses During Coaching Class Following Heart Attack in Indore, Dies (Watch Video)

After the conclusion of the event, he emphasized the message of the marathon and said, "This is a much-awaited Marathon all over the world. Everyone from children to senior citizens is participating. Through this marathon, they are giving a message of development and saving the environment. TATA has been organising this marathon for 19 years... Mumbai Police and administration have made commendable arrangements." Famous Bollywood celebrities Rahul Bose, Kalki Koechlin and veteran lyricist Gulzar were also present in the marathon.

