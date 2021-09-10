Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 recoveries, and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 20,27,650.

The state has 15,119 active cases.

With 1,107 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries have gone up to 19,98,561. The death toll has gone up to 13,970. (ANI)

