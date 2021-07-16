Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 19,32,105. Of them, 25,526 are active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 2,933 persons recovered from the virus and total recoveries have gone up to 18,93,498.

Out of the 24 deaths reported, six are in Prakasam, five in Krishna, four in Chittoor, two each in Guntur, Nellore, West Godavari, and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam districts.

The death toll has gone up to 13,081. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)