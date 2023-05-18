Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hit out at the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and claimed that Visakhapatnam, known for peace and progress, is in "disturbed situation" now as the ruling party leaders are "resorting to all kinds of atrocities".

"Visakhapatnam was earlier known for peace and progress but today the city is now totally in disturbed situation as the ruling party leaders are resorting to all kinds of atrocities," said AP Opposition leader Chandrababu.

Addressing a huge gathering at Pendurthy as part of his 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme, Naidu said that people are unhappy with the YSRCP rule.

Pointing out that the voters favoured the TDP in the recent elections held for the Graduates constituency in the State Legislative Council, Chandrababu Naidu said, "The money and muscle power of the YSRCP did not work in the polls. CM Jagan should now see to it that he wins Pulivendula,'' the TDP supremo remarked.

Pulivendula is a constituency of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the present MLA of the constituency.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Telugu Desam Party will not get even second place in the next assembly elections to be held in the state.

"TDP and Jana Sena have no guts to contest on all 175 seats independently but are trying to forge alliances for political survival. TDP will not get even second place in the next elections," Reddy said on Tuesday.(ANI)

