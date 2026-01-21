Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A major accident was averted on the Rajahmundry National Highway near Diwan Cheruvu Junction when three buses carrying students collided while trying to avoid cows that suddenly strayed onto the road.

According to Inspector Umar, the buses were travelling with 109 students. However, the police said that all the students were safe, with 20 suffering minor injuries.

The buses were transporting students from Telangana who had gone on a tour to Araku on January 17 and were returning home. The incident occurred when cows abruptly crossed the highway, forcing the bus in front to apply sudden brakes. As a result, the bus following it rammed into the rear, triggering a chain collision involving three buses.

While none of the students sustained serious injuries, around 20 students suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid at the spot. The bus drivers, however, sustained injuries and were shifted to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Police rushed to the scene soon after the accident and regulated traffic on the busy highway stretch.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, one person was killed and 10 others injured after a private sleeper bus heading to Mantralaya rammed into a truck near Agalagurki in Chikkaballapur district, police said.

In the accident, two people, including the bus cleaner, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Chikkaballapur District Hospital for treatment. The private sleeper bus, operated by Sugam Travels, was travelling from Mysuru to Mantralaya via Bengaluru.

The bus driver escaped unhurt. "One passenger who was trapped inside the bus was safely rescued by locals and rescue personnel after considerable effort," police said.

The front portion of the bus was completely mangled in the collision. The Superintendent of Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

