Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): At least three people died after a car lost control and plunged into a well in Balamvaripalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lokesh, Chalapathi, and Shivanna; all three hailed from Tandupalli near Chintamani in Karnataka.

Also Read | ISRO's Ex-Chairman S Somnath Says Setbacks Have Served To Refine Team's Scientific Rigour Amid EOS-09 Launch Failure Due to PSLV-C61 Technical Malfunction.

As per the police, there were five passengers in the car; two managed to escape safely, while three died inside the vehicle.

The incident happened when the five were travelling near Kuravapalli on the Pileru-Sadum road at around 4:15 AM, their vehicle accidentally plunged into a roadside well, submerging all five passengers.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

However, "two of them, Sunil and Tippa Reddy, managed to break the rear windows of the car and escape, thereby saving their lives. The remaining three--Lokesh, Chalapathi, and Shivanna--drowned and lost their lives in the incident," the police official said..

Upon receiving the information, police and locals reached the spot and, with the help of a crane, retrieved the vehicle from the well.

The deceased were shifted to Pileru Government Hospital for postmortem.

Inspector Mohan stated that Lokesh, Chalapathi, Shivanna, Sunil, and Tippa Reddy are residents from villages around Chintamani.

"They formed a group and took up cooking at weddings as their profession. Yesterday, after completing cooking duties at a wedding in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the group started their journey back to Pileru around 12:30 AM, with Lokesh driving the vehicle," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)