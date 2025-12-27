Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): A tragic road accident claimed three lives in Surappagudem village of Bhimadole mandal in Eluru district's Unguturu Assembly constituency in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A speeding motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, killing three young men on the spot.

Two of the deceased were identified as residents of Dwaraka Tirumala village, and the third was from Thimmapuram village. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to Eluru Government Hospital.

Bhimadole Inspector Joseph Wilson stated, "The three youths died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle."

He further said, "A case has been registered, and preliminary investigation suggests it to be a hit-and-run incident. Police are examining CCTV footage, and further investigation is underway."

Meanwhile, Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep grief over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He also urged the youth to strictly adhere to road safety norms and directed officials to implement stringent measures to ensure safer roads. (ANI)

