Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): The bodies of a woman along with two children were found inside an apartment’s water storage tank in Visakhapatnam, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, and her children Goutham (7) and Alekhya (5), who was living with Laxman and her two children in Marripalem Vuda Layout in the city.

North ACP, Narsimha Murthy said, “Local inspector Sai and airport police station officials reached the spot along with their team, after receiving a call from the apartment through dial 100. Police found the bodies inside the water sump."

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and police registered a case under suspicious death.

"The details of the death are yet to be known,” the police official said.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

