Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases and 117 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh reached 8,88,869. The total number of recoveries has gone up to 8,80,972 while the number of active cases stands at 735.

As many as 7,162 people have died due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh so far. However, no fresh death due to coronavirus has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India continues to record a steady decline in the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 as only 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares (MoHFW) on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, India has seen an unabated decline in 'Case Fatality Rate' since October 1 and the CFR stands below 1.5 per cent (1.43 per cent) which is one of the lowest in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)