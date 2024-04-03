Several shops gutted after fire breaks out at market in Andhra's Nellore. (Image/ANI)

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Several thatched shops were engulfed in a massive fire that broke out in the Auto Nagar locality of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Fire department officials, "No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident."

Shortly after receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

