Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Mandikonduru village of Guntur district, police said.

According to police, the case was initially reported as a suspicious death.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence From DGCA.

The incident took place on September 19, when a man was found dead with his tongue protruding, raising suspicion. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that the victim had been killed by throttling and strangulation.

Acting on the lead, the police launched a scientific probe, analysing CCTV footage that captured the suspicious movement of an auto rickshaw near the scene on the night of the incident.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cancer Care Policy: State Cabinet Clears Policy for Cancer Treatment, Proposes Establishment of MAHACARE Foundation.

Investigators revealed the vehicle and identified two suspects, Venkat and SK Khasim Saida, who were found to have jointly executed the murder. The investigation further revealed that Venkat had been in an illicit relationship with the victim's wife for nearly three years.

Police said the two, along with the co-accused (the victim's wife), conspired to eliminate the husband so that she could inherit his property and live with Venkat.

The accused allegedly strangled the victim and later dumped the body to make it appear like a road accident.

"Thanks to a thorough and scientific investigation, all three accused were arrested and are being further interrogated," SP Vakul Jindal said.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)