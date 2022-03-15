New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Workers of Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day programmes from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday held a protest march at Jantar Mantar here demanding an increase in budget allocation, minimum wages and pension, according to the Left-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions, CITU.

Members of All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH), Mid Day Meal Workers Federation of India (MDMWFI) and All India Coordination Committee of ASHA Workers (AICCAW) assembled for the symbolic protest during the budget session of Parliament, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia Imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Several Top US Officials; Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman, Killed Near Kyiv.

The march was organised to press for an increase in budget allocation for the basic services schemes, minimum wages and pension to workers, and against the retrenchment and draconian ESMA invoked on scheme workers, the statement said.

A delegation met the WCD minister Smriti Irani. She said that increase in the remuneration must be done by the state governments though the central government has finalised some social security schemes for the workers, it stated.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Data Can't Be Demanded in Garb of PIL, Centre to Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)