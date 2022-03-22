New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) on Tuesday alleged that nearly 1,000 workers have been terminated for participating in a 39-day strike earlier this year.

Accusing the AAP and the BJP of "shedding crocodile tears over the suffering of Anganwadi workers", the union vowed to boycott the two parties in the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, Shivani Kaul, president of DSAWHU, said 991 workers have been issued termination notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike organised to demand an increase in honorarium and respectable working hours.

The strike was suspended after Delhi Lieutenant General (L-G) Anil Baijal invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the workers.

"All these terminations are illegal without any hearing. Without any actions, the workers were terminated for participating in the strike. They were terminated for exercising their constitutional right," Kaul said.

She claimed Anganwadi workers have decided to boycott the AAP and the BJP in the corporation elections.

"The BJP and the APP are shedding crocodile tears to show that they care about Anganwadi workers. The AAP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. If the BJP had any concern for Anganwadi workers, it would not have allowed the imposition of ESMA through the L-G in the first place," Kaul argued.

She also alleged that the BJP was trying to do damage control by holding press conferences as MCD elections are around the corner.

Kaul was referring to a press conference held by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in which he pledged to raise the matter of imposition of ESMA on the strike of Anganwadi workers and the termination of 991 Anganwadi workers with the L-G.

She said a petition has been filed by the union in the high court against the imposition of ESMA, and legal notices to the chief minister and the L-G have also been sent.

A trial is underway against the illegal termination of the 991 Anganwadi workers, she said.

