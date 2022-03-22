Moscow, March 22: Washington must stop escalating tensions if it wishes to normalize ties with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"They need to stop their escalation, both verbally and in terms of pumping the Kiev regime with weapons," Ryabkov said, adding that the US must also stop threatening Russia, Xinhua news agency reported citing Russian media reports. US President Joe Biden Says United States Must Lead ‘New World Order’.

"In the meantime, we are seeing a downward trend in relations," said Ryabkov, who faults the US for the state of ties.

"We regret this. However, this doesn't have any effect on our determination to work towards achieving the goals of the special military operation and adapt to the circumstances resulting from US sanctions," he said.

