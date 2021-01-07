Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Nidhi Kukreja, the mother of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja who was found dead in a Khar building on January 1 following a New Year's Eve party, met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who accepted the demand that her daughter's case must be tried in a fast-track court.

Nidhi Kukreja along with her family members met Deshmukh here on Wednesday.

On January 2, the police arrested Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padankar (19), both friends of the deceased, and have charged them for murder. They were arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja after a New Year party in Mumbai's Khar area.

The Mumbai Police in an earlier statement informed that a case of murder was registered at the Khar police station against the two accused.

"As prima facie, the incident seems to be a homicide. The two accused and few others are being interrogated," it said.

A Mumbai Police official said that the victim had objected to an obscene activity of the two accused after which a quarrel ensued between them and the accused pushed the victim from the terrace. She was taken to the nearby Baba Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. (ANI)

