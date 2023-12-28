New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Anish Dayal Singh was appointed as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Manipur cadre, was holding the additional charge of the CRPF following the retirement of incumbent S L Thaosen on November 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment as DG, CRPF up to December 31, 2024, i.e. the date of his superannuation, it said.

Rahul Rasgotra, at present a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), will be the new ITBP chief in place of Singh.

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, has been appointed to the post till September 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Nina Singh has been appointed as the DG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is currently working as Special DG, CISF.

She has been appointed to the post till her superannuation on July 31, 2024, the order said.

Vivek Srivastava, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He has been appointed to the post till June 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Srivastava is at present a special director in IB.

