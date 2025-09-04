New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Wednesday stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, there had been a rise in the gender budget allocation.

Devi further stated that more than 1.5 crore women in the country had become 'Lakhpati Didis.'

"Today, women feel safe. The country has moved towards women-led development under PM Modi's leadership. There has been a rise in gender budget allocation. Ten crore women are associated SHGs (self-help groups), to strengthen the self-reliant India. More than 1.5 crore women in the country have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. To provide a safe environment for women, working women's hostels are being constructed. We are also providing nutrition for women and girls, including pregnant and lactating mothers, at Anganwadis...There are many schemes for our daughters and women...Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Parliament...The role of women in elections has increased since 2014...The women in the country realise that their brother PM Modi is always standing by them," Devi told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister criticised the INDIA bloc over the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd" slogan, alleging that the opposition lacked evidence to support their claims over the electoral irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister stated that the INDIA alliance failed to provide proof when called by the Election Commission. Annapurna Devi said, "They (the INDIA alliance) could not present any proofs when they were called by the Election Commission. The issue is not SIR, but the INDI alliance can clearly see that their defeat is certain. The people of Bihar have decided to form an NDA government."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra was not just a campaign, but that its message reached every corner of Bihar, with the slogan "Vote chor, gaddi chhodd" echoing everywhere.

Speaking to ANI, Jha highlighted the significance of voter rights and transparent electoral processes in the state.

"This is not just the yatra of Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, the message has reached every nook and corner and the slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd' is echoing everywhere. A person votes for employment, better health facilities and if this process becomes suspicious, then the efforts for bringing a change also go in vain..." he said.

The 16-day yatra, led by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, aimed to highlight alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The yatra concluded in Patna on Monday.

The campaign began on August 17, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav conducting the yatra together from Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others. (ANI)

