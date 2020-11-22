Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) The coronavirus toll in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district rose to 86 after a 63-year-old woman succumbed to the pathogen on Sunday, an official said.

There were 27 new infections and 33 more people recuperated, taking the infection tally to 6,584, including 6,147 recoveries and 350 active cases, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

Also Read | Kerala Police Act: All You Need to Know About Amendments in The Legislation and Why Opposition is Against Them.

The patient who died was shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College from Begarajpur on November 13, according to the official. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)