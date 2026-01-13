Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of senior officers held here, said that Anti-Chitta (adulterated heroin) Gram Sabhas would be organised in all Gram Panchayats of the state on January 21 and 22.

He said these sabhas would review information related to 'chitta' and focus on important issues, including the rehabilitation of local youth addicted to 'chitta'. Officers from various departments would also attend these Gram Sabhas as observers. Each Panchayat would also carry out a detailed mapping of chitta-related activities during the meetings, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that statewide awareness campaigns were already underway to educate people about the harmful effects of 'chitta' and other psychotropic drugs.

As part of this effort, Anti-Chitta Awareness Sports Tournaments would also be organised across the state on the lines of the Premier League. He said that these tournaments would feature kabaddi, cricket and volleyball matches and would be held at the block, district and state levels. Winning teams would receive cash prizes from the Chief Minister.

He further said that the government was following a multi-pronged strategy to break the chain of chitta trafficking and its supply. The properties owned by chitta smugglers have been identified and would be demolished, the release added.

The Chief Minister also directed the Education Department to include a chapter on the harmful effects of 'chitta' in school textbooks to raise awareness among students. He directed to include Gram Panchayat Pradhans and Panchayat Samiti members as special invitees in Panchayat-level drug de-addiction committees. In addition, Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) and women's self-help groups (Mahila Mandals) would be actively involved in the campaign against 'chitta'. (ANI)

