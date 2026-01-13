US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that India is set to join Pax Silica (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, January 13: In a move to redefine the 21st-century economic order, the United States has launched Pax Silica, a strategic alliance aimed at securing the global supply chain for semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). Announced by the Trump administration in late 2025, the initiative has rapidly expanded into a "trusted circle" of technologically advanced nations. On January 12, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor confirmed in New Delhi that India will be formally invited to join the alliance next month, signalling a major shift in the geopolitical landscape of high-end manufacturing.

What Is Pax Silica?

Derived from the Latin Pax (peace/stability) and Silica (the foundational element of silicon chips), the name suggests a new era of "Silicon Peace." Unlike traditional trade blocs, Pax Silica is an end-to-end technology alliance. Who Is Sergio Gor? US Ambassador Reaches India as Trade Deal Talks With Washington Set to Resume.

It focuses on securing every "stack" of the AI economy, including:

Upstream: Extraction and refining of critical minerals (lithium, cobalt, rare earths).

Midstream: Semiconductor design, fabrication (fabs), and advanced packaging.

Downstream: AI infrastructure, data centers, fiber-optic networks, and logistics.

Why Did the US Start It?

The primary driver behind Pax Silica is the desire to reduce "coercive dependencies" on China. US officials, including Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg, have argued that if the 20th century was defined by oil and steel, the 21st is defined by "compute." The US aims to create an alternative, resilient ecosystem that prevents any single adversarial nation from weaponising the supply of chips or critical minerals. By coordinating export controls, screening foreign investments, and launching joint ventures, the alliance seeks to ensure that "trusted partners" maintain a competitive edge in the AI age.

Who Are the Members of Pax Silica?

The alliance was inaugurated in December 2025 with a core group of nations that host the world's most vital technology companies. As of January 2026, the membership includes:

The Founders: United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recent Joiners: Israel, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Observers: The European Union, Canada, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.

India’s Response: Joining the 'Silicon Peace'

India's initial absence from the December 2025 signing sparked concerns of a diplomatic snub. However, US officials clarified that India was always viewed as an "essential partner" whose inclusion required separate strategic synchronisation. US Revokes Record 100,000 Foreign Visas in a Year After Donald Trump Order; Student and Work Visas Among Those Cancelled.

India’s response has been overwhelmingly positive. New Delhi sees Pax Silica as a gateway to:

Manufacturing Hub Status: Positioning India as a viable "plus-one" alternative to China for global semiconductor firms.

Investment Inflows: Aligning with major US tech commitments, such as Microsoft’s USD 17.5 billion AI infrastructure plan for India.

Technology Transfer: Gaining access to sensitive high-end hardware and AI foundation models currently restricted to alliance members.

Ambassador Sergio Gor noted that the "friendship between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump" is a driving force behind this invitation. India is expected to formally accept the invitation during the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit in February 2026.

The G7 of the AI Age'

Analysts have begun calling Pax Silica the "G7 of the AI Age." While the G7 was built for the industrial era, Pax Silica is designed for a world where economic power is measured in teraflops and mineral reserves. The inclusion of Middle Eastern powers like the UAE and Qatar further highlights the alliance's intent to link energy-rich nations with high-tech manufacturing hubs, creating a self-sustaining "Silicon Corridor".

