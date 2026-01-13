Mumbai, January 13: As Maharashtra prepares for its large-scale municipal corporation elections on January 15, a wave of curiosity and confusion has surfaced regarding the state's unique "panel system." While voters in 28 municipal corporations will be required to cast multiple votes, Mumbai remains the only city where the traditional single-vote method still applies.

What is a Panel System?

The panel system, also known as the multi-member ward system, is an electoral structure where a single geographical ward (or "prabhag") elects a group of three or four representatives (corporators) instead of just one. Under this system, several traditional small wards are clubbed together to form one large panel. The candidates often run as a "panel" or team from the same political party. This system is intended to provide broader representation in densely populated urban areas and allows a single party to work on a more unified development plan for a larger neighborhood. Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Diversions Announced.

Why Will Voters Have to Vote Four Times?

In most cities, including Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, wards have been structured as four-member panels. This means there are four separate seats—Seat A, Seat B, Seat C, and Seat D—all within the same ward.

Voters are required to vote four times for the following reasons:

Mandatory Selection: To ensure a valid ballot, the State Election Commission (SEC) requires voters to select one candidate for each of the four seats.

Sequential Voting: On the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), a voter must press the button for a candidate in Seat A, wait for the red light, and then proceed to do the same for Seats B, C, and D.

Invalidation Risk: If a voter skips a seat or fails to cast all four votes, the machine will not finalize the process, and the vote may be considered invalid.

Choice of Parties: While voters can choose a single party’s entire four-person panel, they also have the freedom to "split" their votes—for example, choosing a BJP candidate for Seat A and an NCP candidate for Seat B. BMC Elections 2026: 35% Candidates Are Crorepatis, BJP Fields Maximum Millionaire Nominees as Mumbai Civic Polls Near, Check Names.

Why is Mumbai the Exception?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the only body among the 29 corporations going to the polls that will not use the panel system. Mumbai will stick to the "one-ward, one-vote" format for several reasons:

1. Traditional Structure and Size Mumbai’s 227 wards are already highly organized and have historically functioned as single-member constituencies. Officials argue that the city's unique administrative layout and high density make the traditional system more manageable for both voters and the civic administration.

2. Legal and Political Consensus The decision to exempt Mumbai often stems from specific legislative provisions within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which differs from the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act that governs other cities. Furthermore, major political parties in Mumbai have frequently advocated for the single-member system, believing it allows for more localized accountability for individual corporators.

3. Minimal Delimitation Changes While other cities underwent significant boundary restructuring to form panels, the SEC and BMC recently finalized the city's ward boundaries with only minor changes to just six wards. By maintaining the 227-ward count, the city avoided the logistical overhaul required to implement a panel system this year.

Voting Information

Polling will take place this Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Voters in panel-system areas are encouraged to use the "Matadhikar" app to understand their ward's specific structure and identify the candidates for all four seats before entering the booth to avoid delays.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).