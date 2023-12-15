Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Friday said an Anti-Gangster Task Force will be formed to control organised crime in the state while a Special Investigation Team will probe government exam paper leak cases.

At a press conference in the chief minister's office on Friday night, hours after his swearing-in, Sharma said that women's safety and the eradication of crime will be the top priorities of his government.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Photo Row: ‘Will Take Down Jawaharlal Nehru's Photo if VD Savarkar's Picture Is Removed,’ Says BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

He also said a committee has been constituted to monitor the execution of the PM Gairb Kalyan Yojna and it will be ensured that no beneficiary is left out.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership on Friday, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the assembly polls.

Also Read | Social Media Ban in UK For Under 16? Rishi Sunak Mulls Curbing Social Media Use for Under-16s, Says Report.

Sharma, a BJP state general secretary, took charge on the day he turned 57.

Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)