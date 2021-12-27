Panaji, Dec 27 (PTI) Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging the latter to withdraw cases against tribals who took part in last year's protests against the setting up of an IIT campus in Sattari.

Several cases were filed in connection with the protests that took place in Shel Melaulim village, which is part of Rane's Valpoi Assembly seat.

"This issue needs to be put at rest as there will not be an IIT in Guleli and as decided by the Cabinet. I have requested the Hon'ble CM through my letter and email to withdraw the cases with immediate effect. I shall be meeting with him in this regard to follow up on the same," he tweeted.

In January this year, the state government had scrapped the plan.

