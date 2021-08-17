Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) BJP State President Satish Poonia on Tuesday said there is anti-incumbency against the Congress-led Rajasthan government in the upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

He said the Congress has no basis to get support from people in the elections as it has failed to address the law and order situation, rising corruption, and unemployment besides stalled rural development.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Asks Officials to Take Measures for Safe Evacuation of Indian Nationals from Afghanistan.

"There is an anti-incumbency against Congress government in upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti election. It has no basis to get support from people as it has failed to address their issues," Poonia told reporters.

He exuded confidence that the saffron party will defeat Congress in the elections as workers and leaders have worked hard in selection of candidates and in respective areas.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

The elections in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi are due in phases.

Polling will be held in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1, while counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the respective district headquarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)