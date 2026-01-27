Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 ANI: Yoga Guru Ramdev said on Tuesday that "anti-India forces" were "raising their heads" from Pakistan and Bangladesh and called for the need to develop India into the world's "greatest military and spiritual power".

Ramdev also spoke about the current global situation and underlined the need to develop an "indigenous Sanatana way of life".

"America recently threatened Canada with a 100 per cent tariff. The world is going through a very dangerous phase. In such a situation, if we want to build a united and prosperous India, a healthy, organised, and developed India, then we need to move forward on our path of duty with a commitment to indigenous education, indigenous medicine, the indigenous Sanatana way of life, and giving paramount glory and honour to our Sanatana heritage," Ramdev told ANI.

"We need to develop India into the world's greatest economic, military, and political, social, and spiritual power, so that the whole world can draw inspiration from India. I call upon all my countrymen to take a vow of Swadeshi (indigenous products) and boycott Macaulay's education system," he added.

The Yoga Guru also pitched for national unity and called for unity among saints and cooperation between different sections of society.

"Today, from Pakistan to Bangladesh and in many countries of the world, anti-India forces are raising their heads. While we have to take a pledge to uphold our Dharma, all of India must unite like a family to give a befitting reply to our enemy countries, the anti-India and anti-Sanatan forces. There should be no conflict or discord among the saints and sages, or among the Shankaracharyas. There should be no conflict in the name of caste, class, or community, or in the name of languages, or in the name of provinces..."

He also highlighted the importance of a strong India and cited Israel as an example of how a strong nation can ensure its citizens' safety and security.

He further added, "If India becomes strong, no one in the whole world will dare to commit atrocities against Hindus. Today, Israel is strong, so no one in the whole world can cast an evil eye on the Jews. Why? Because there is a very strong backing behind them. If we do not strengthen our country, crises will continue to loom over us from somewhere or another." (ANI)

