New Delhi, January 27: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained largely stable with a slight upward bias today, January 27, holding firm after a historic rally that saw the precious metal cross the INR 1.6 lakh per 10 grams milestone. The domestic market is mirroring a monumental shift in global bullion, where spot gold breached the USD 5,000 per ounce mark for the first time in history. In major Indian cities, 24-carat gold is trading at approximately INR 1,61,960 per 10 grams, maintaining the "safe-haven" momentum triggered by intensifying global trade tensions. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Current Market Rates of Gold in India

As of Tuesday morning, the price for 24-carat gold stands at INR 1,61,960 per 10 grams, a marginal increase of INR 10 from the previous day's close. The 22-carat gold - preferred for jewellery - is priced at INR 1,48,460 per 10 grams. Silver has also seen a historic surge, trading near INR 3,60,100 per kilogram, reflecting its dual role as both an industrial commodity and a monetary hedge in a volatile economy. Gold Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Price Breakdown of Gold in India

Prices vary slightly across the country due to local taxes, octroi, and transportation costs. Below are the prevailing rates for 10 grams of gold in key metros:

Gold Rate Today, January 26, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,62,110 INR 1,48,610 Mumbai INR 1,61,960 INR 1,48,460 Chennai INR 1,63,920 INR 1,50,260 Ahmedabad INR 1,62,010 INR 1,48,510 Kolkata INR 1,61,960 INR 1,48,460 Bengaluru INR 1,61,960 INR 1,48,460 Hyderabad INR 1,61,960 INR 1,48,460 Jaipur INR 1,62,110 INR 1,48,610 Pune INR 1,61,960 INR 1,48,460 Noida INR 1,62,110 INR 1,48,610 Gurugram INR 1,62,110 INR 1,48,610 Ghaziabad INR 1,62,110 INR 1,48,610 Lucknow INR 1,62,110 INR 1,48,610 Bhopal INR 1,62,010 INR 1,48,510 Jodhpur INR 1,60,440* INR 1,47,080 Srinagar INR 1,60,530* INR 1,47,170

Factors Driving the Rally

Market analysts attribute the relentless rise in gold prices to a "perfect storm" of geopolitical and economic factors. United States President Donald Trump’s recent threats of 100 per cent tariffs on China and 200 per cent on French goods have sent shockwaves through global markets, prompting investors to flee toward the safety of gold. Additionally, consistent gold accumulation by central banks and a weakening rupee against the US dollar have kept domestic prices at an all-time high, despite some intermittent profit-booking by short-term traders. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 26.

Technical Outlook and Context

Since the beginning of 2026, gold has rallied approximately 17 per cent on a month-to-date basis. While the broader trend remains decisively bullish, technical indicators suggest the market is in an "overbought" zone. Experts advise retail buyers to watch for minor corrective pullbacks for entry, though the upcoming wedding season in India is expected to keep physical demand robust enough to prevent any significant price drop in the near term.

