Bareilly, January 27: Alankar Agnihotri, the City Magistrate of Bareilly, submitted his resignation from the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) on Monday, January 26. A 2019-batch officer, Agnihotri cited deep-seated disagreements with government policies, specifically targeting new educational regulations and the alleged mistreatment of religious figures. His decision, announced on Republic Day, has created a significant stir within the Uttar Pradesh administration and political circles. Notably, Agnihotri sent his resignation by e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh.

Reasons for Alankar Agnihotri's Resignation

In a detailed resignation letter emailed to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate, Agnihotri outlined two primary reasons for his exit:

Opposition to UGC Regulations: He termed the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, as a "black law." Agnihotri argued that the new framework, intended to prevent caste-based discrimination, could be misused to target general category students and vitiate the academic environment. Bareilly: 12 Arrested for Holding Friday Namaz Without Permission in Uttar Pradesh.

Alankar Agnihotri Resigns As Bareilly City Magistrate Over Disagreement With Government Policies

Alankar Agnihotri, a UP PCS officer and currently posted as city magistrate in UP's Bareilly has resigned demanding rollback of UGC regulations and assault of disciples of Swami Avimukteshwaranand at Magh Mela in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/FiP3BLNKNR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 26, 2026

Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri's Phone Call With Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Former Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri who resigned today speaks to Swami Avimukteswaranad over phone. We will give you a bigger post than what government gave you,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand told Agnihotri. pic.twitter.com/vaVjOGo3r0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 26, 2026

The Shankaracharya Incident: Agnihotri expressed profound distress over recent reports from the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He alleged that disciples of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand were "humiliated" and physically assaulted by local police, specifically mentioning that their shikha (sacred tuft of hair) was pulled. He described these actions as an attack on Sanatan traditions and a sign of an "anti-Brahmin ideology" within the administration.

Alankar Agnihotri Claims He Was Detained

"Sala pandit paagal ho gaya hai" Ex- UP PCS Alankar Agnihotri who resigned today claimed he was held hostage for at least 45 minutes by the Bareilly district magistrate who wanted him captive for the entire night. pic.twitter.com/BZIwg9Kt1Q — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 26, 2026

Former Bareilly City Magistrate Alleges Being Detained

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: After resigning from the post of City Magistrate, Alankar Agnihotri says, "About an hour ago, District Magistrate Avinash Singh called me for talks. I went there, and the Bar Association secretary, Deepak Pandey, was also with me, but he was asked to wait… pic.twitter.com/LHToWUUuR2 — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Alankar Agnihotri Alleges Detention

Following his announcement, the situation turned contentious when Agnihotri alleged he was "held hostage" at the residence of Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Singh. Agnihotri claimed he was detained for approximately 45 minutes and faced "unprofessional language" after being called to discuss his resignation. While the DM’s office has not formally commented on the hostage allegation, local officials suggested the meeting was an attempt to discuss the officer's grievances and follow administrative protocols.

Who Is Alankar Agnihotri?

Alankar Agnihotri, a resident of Kanpur Nagar, is an alumnus of IIT-BHU, where he earned degrees in B.Tech and LLB. Before entering the civil services, he worked for a decade in the IT sector, including a stint in the United States. He joined the Uttar Pradesh PCS in 2019 after securing the 15th rank in his first attempt. Before his posting as City Magistrate in Bareilly in May 2025, he served as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Lucknow, Unnao, and Balrampur, where he was noted for a strict and forthright administrative style. Shyam Bihari Lal Dies: UP BJP MLA Passes Away of Heart Attack After Attending Official Meeting in Bareilly; CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief.

Political and Social Reaction to Agnihotri's Resignation

The resignation has triggered a sharp political debate. State Congress President Ajay Rai described the move as a "serious sign" of administrative pressure and a threat to constitutional freedom. Similarly, Samajwadi Party leaders remarked that the issue reflects a struggle for the "dignity of administrative officers." Meanwhile, Brahmin organisations in Bareilly have reportedly begun gathering at the state guest house in support of Agnihotri, as the state government's Department of Appointment and Personnel initiates a formal review of the matter.

