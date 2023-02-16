Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Thursday conducted a raid at pan beedi shops in Mumbai and seized more than 1000 e-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakh.

Talking ANI Prakash Jadhav DCP Anti Narcotic Cell Mumbai said, "We have been getting many complaints regarding the selling of e-cigarettes. These e-cigarettes are from China and have arrested more than 10 persons. In the arrested one there are some Nigerian citizens."

According to DCP Jadhav around four pan beedi shops have been raided so far.

"The Mumbai police crime branch got information about selling E-cigarettes near colleges and hospitals in Mumbai. On that input, we raided Mucchad Panwala and other Pan Bedi shops in Mumbai and have recovered 1000 e-cigarettes worth cost more than 15 lakhs," DCP Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, the Police commissioner instructed Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell to conduct a raid.

Notably, e-cigarettes are banned in the country which covers their production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

