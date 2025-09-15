By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Deportation and extradition of fugitives and narcotic offenders, financial investigation, and strict enforcement of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act are among eight key agendas of the second Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) conference starting from Tuesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking part in the inaugural session.

Besides, Drug Free India @ 2047 - Criticality of ANTF and NCORD; dismantling network linkages and cartels -1 and 2; demand reduction Initiatives, an integrated approach for Drug Free Bharat @ 2047; improving effectiveness in investigation and trials; precursors, synthetic drugs and clan labs are among other agendas lined up during the two-day conference.

The conference will bring together senior police officers and enforcement agencies from across the country to discuss strategies for tackling narcotics trafficking and substance abuse.

Deliberations will focus on improving interstate coordination, intelligence-sharing, and strengthening grassroots-level mechanisms to counter the drug menace.

ANTF heads of 36 states and Union Territories, apart from stakeholders from other government departments, will be attending the conference to be held on September 16 and 17.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the conference will serve as a strategic platform to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a drug-free India and to formulate a roadmap to achieve this goal. The theme of the conference being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is"United Resolve, Shared Responsibility".

The conference will hold a comprehensive review and analysis of the collective efforts made by all concerned stakeholders in combating the drug menace in the country and deliberate on the future roadmap.

Detailed deliberation on various facets of drug supply, demand reduction and harm reduction, including their national security implication and steps to be taken for strengthening drug law enforcement in the country, will also take place during the event, apart from the need for a whole-of-government approach required to address the menace.

The deliberations are expected to generate actionable outcomes with a view to moving forward with a strategy drawing upon the strength of various stakeholders. The NCB and states and UTs ANTFs envision a future-ready partnership that integrates technology, intelligence, and community action to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed all states and UTs in 2021 to establish a dedicated ANTF. Shah had inaugurated the first National Conference of ANTF Heads from all states and UTs in April 2023. (ANI)

