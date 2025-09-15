Patna (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): Former Bihar minister and expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, and said it is only for political gain ahead of the elections.

Yadav said that while the PM is inaugurating airports and bridges, people in flood-hit areas like Jawania and Raghopur are suffering without any government help.

Speaking to the reporters, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "He may inaugurate airports and bridges but the biggest thing is the flood situation. The entire Jawania village has been completely washed away but the Government extended no help there. People are crying. PM should go there. Situation is really bad in Raghopur. The government is not helping at all."

He also stated that promises made during earlier visits, such as starting a sugar mill, have not been fulfilled.

"Elections are approaching, so the PM is offering gifts here. Last time PM was here, he said that a sugar mill will be started, but that has not happened so far. He is coming here just for political reasons. His visit will have no impact on people," Yadav said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea in poll-bound Bihar.

He inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

He launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Launching a scathing attack on RJD and Congress, Prime Minister Modi recalled the "Bihar-Bidi" row, which attracted criticism from the BJP.

In a now-deleted 'X' post by Kerala Congress, the party had criticised the recently passed Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, as they highlighted a 40 per cent GST rate on 'sinful' products like cigars and cigarettes, while bidis have an 18 per cent rate.

"Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore," the Kerala Congress said in a now-deleted post.

Speaking on this, PM Modi said, "...Whenever Bihar moves forward, these people get busy insulting Bihar. You must have seen just now that the RJD's ally, the Congress Party, is comparing Bihar to a beedi on social media. These people hate Bihar so much. These people have caused a lot of damage to Bihar's reputation through scams and corruption..." (ANI)

