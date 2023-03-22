New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday said attempts by anti-national elements to stoke unrest in Punjab is a matter of grave concern and urged all political parties to act unitedly.

In a statement over the recent developments in the state, he said India's unity and integrity can never be hostage to political ambitions.

Also Read | Indian Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen, and Saweety Boora Registered Thumping … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Kumar's remarks come days after the Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De.

"Since the situation could threaten the hard won peace in the border state with implications for national security, there cannot be a partisan response in the matter. All political parties must support efforts of the state and Central governments, which are expected to deal with the situation sagaciously.

Also Read | Sarus Crane Story: Man Says Bye to Bird, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Finds Ammo To Target PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Any mis-step in dealing with the situation or attempt by political parties to fish in troubled waters will cost the nation dear. This is a clear lesson of the separatist movement in Punjab in the decade of the eighties," Kumar said.

He noted that the situation in Punjab signalling attempts by anti-national separatist elements to stoke insurgency and unrest is a matter of grave concern .

"It is time for political parties to assure the nation that they will act unitedly when summoned to the flag and that the unity and integrity of India can never be hostage to political ambitions," the former Rajya Sabha member from Punjab said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)