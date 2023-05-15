Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): Reacting to the incident at Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the anti-Sikh forces are targeting Gurdwara Sahib with a deliberate conspiracy, while the government is sitting as a silent spectator.

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by a man for consuming liquor near Gurudwara premises in Patiala on Sunday night, the police said.

He said that the mischievous act of drinking alcohol by a girl inside the historical Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala is a conspiracy, it cannot be a random phenomenon.

He questioned the government of Punjab that the incidents like explosions near Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, assault of devotees and cases of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are coming to light in different places in the state.

He said the anti-Sikh phenomenon is the result of the failure of the Punjab government.

"Because if exemplary action is taken against the accused, no one will dare to commit such acts. If the government is serious and fulfills its due responsibilities, then such conspiratorial incidents will not happen", said Harjinder Singh Dhami.

SGPC President further noted that the incident of drinking alcohol by a woman yesterday at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala is very hurtful.

He said, "Anti-Sikh forces are succeeding in their plans due to the lax performance of the government, which is causing resentment in the community. The serial targeting of Gurdwara Sahibs seems to be part of a deep conspiracy against the Sikhs. Due to these circumstances, the emotions of the Sikh devotees and Sangat are flaring up and people are forced to take action on their own."

He remarked that the government should conduct a high-level investigation into the incident of drinking alcohol by a girl at Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala and find out which forces are trying to target the management and dignity of the Gurdwara Sahibs.

He added that the SGPC is also taking it seriously.

Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "The SGPC sympathizes with the devotee who has been injured during the incident and the expenses of his treatment will be borne by the SGPC."

He also appealed to the Sangat to consciously perform Sewa (voluntary service) in Gurdwara Sahibs with supportive feelings so that the plans of anti-Sikh forces could not succeed. (ANI)

