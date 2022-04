Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): A Shivalingam with Nagabharanam idol that dates back to the 1800s and was bound for export to the USA was seized by the Air Cargo Intelligence Unit in Chennai, said the Customs on Friday.

The idol was declared purchased from the emporium, however, was found to be actually sourced from an individual in Gedilam.

Also Read | Ramadan 2022: Queries Related to Post COVID-19 Complications Flood Shia-Sunni Helplines During Ramzan.

"Based on intel, Air Cargo Intelligence Unit intercepted & seized a Shivalingam with Nagabharanam idol bound for export to the USA declared purchased from emporium but found to be actually sourced from an individual in Gedilam. ASI experts certified as antique datable to 1800's.#ACIU," tweeted Chennai Customs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)