Lucknow, April 8: Queries related to post-Covid complications are now dominating the Shia and Sunni helplines, set up to address issues related to keeping 'roza' (fast) during Ramzan. According to clerics, maximum number of questions are related to post-Covid complications and their impact on keeping roza.

"People who have suffered from Covid, are reporting several complications and want to know whether the medication will interfere with fasting. For instance, one person has developed a boil on the foot, from which pus is oozing out. He wanted to know whether he could observe fast since he needs to apply medicine on the boil several times a day," said a Shia cleric. A Sunni cleric said that the helpline has bene receiving maximum calls from persons with diabetes and related complications. Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramadan on April 8 in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi.

"Such people are constantly on medication and skipping medicines or insulin doses can be life-threatening for them. We advise them not to fast during Ramzan but they are distressed because of this," he said. Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahal, Imam of Eidgah, said: "It is binding on every Muslim to observe fast during Ramzan but in case of patients, they are advised not to forego medicines to keep 'roza'. The helplines are set up to clear confusion and dispel doubts."

The helplines are getting questions like whether wearing perfume is allowed during 'roza' or whether going to work without hijab is permitted for women during Ramzan. "The maximum calls are from the young generations who seem keen to clarify their doubts regarding observing roza. They want to know whether keeping earphones on is allowed or online activities can be continued," said another cleric.

