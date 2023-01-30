Vijayawada, Jan 30 (PTI) An Andhra Pradesh government plane with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy onboard returned to the Gannavaram airport here about 24 minutes after the take-off as it faced a technical glitch, according to an official statement.

The chief minister was going to the national capital to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference.

Also Read | We Just Want to Go out There and Enjoy Our Cricket: #HarmanpreetKaur Ahead of #T20WorldCup … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back," the statement said.

The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm.

Also Read | Budget 2023 Session of Parliament: Opposition Raises Issue of Hindenburg Report on Adani Group, YSR Congress Calls for Caste-Based Economic Census at All-Party Meeting.

The CM has reached his Tadepalli residence, the statement said.

Officials are making alternative arrangements for the chief minister's visit to Delhi, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)